Matthew E. White – “Nested”

New Music August 17, 2021 1:14 PM By Peter Helman

Richmond singer-songwriter, producer, and Spacebomb founder Matthew E. White has already released one record this year, a full-length collaboration with Alabama outsider artist Lonnie Holley. And now White is gearing up for a second, K Bay, his first proper solo album in six years. We’ve already heard two songs from it, “Genuine Hesitation” and “Electric,” and today, he’s sharing a third.

“‘Nested’ is one of the most personal songs I’ve written, a song about whatever the opposite of coming-of-age is,” says White. “It was recorded after two intense, transformative days of rehearsal, in one magic take that showcases the distilled, in-the-moment, sledgehammer power of the band.” The song comes with a music video directed by Shawn Brackbill featuring footage of the recording process for K Bay. Watch and listen below.

K Bay is out 9/10 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

