Garbage released a new album, No Gods No Masters, a few months back. Now they’re dipping into the vault for a 20th anniversary reissue of the band’s third album, beautifulgarbage. “We wanted to celebrate the release of our third album in the same manner as we have celebrated the 20th anniversaries of our previous two records, as we cherish this third child of ours just as much as its predecessors,” leader Shirley Manson said in a statement, continuing:

Over time it has garnered more and more respect from our fans, with many of the songs remaining in rotation in our live sets to this day. We’ve always felt incredibly proud of this record and felt it was in many ways very much ahead of its time. Twenty years down the line, we are all exceedingly grateful to have such well-crafted songs in our discography and are very proud that against all the odds we are still standing and can give our beloved album the tribute it so very much deserves’.

They’re leading things off with a previously unreleased alternate rough mix of the album’s lead single, “Androgyny.” The beautifulgarbage reissue features other various B-sides, demos, and remixes. Check out the alt take on “Androgyny” below.

The beautifulgarbage reissue out out 10/1 via UMe. Pre-order it here.