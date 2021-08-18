Taraka – “Psychocastle”

Two years ago, Prince Rama, the psych-rock duo made up of sisters Taraka and Nimai Larson, announced their breakup and released their final EP. Nimai called Taraka and told her that she wanted to stop making music. So now Taraka is making music on her own. This fall, Taraka, recording under her first name, will release her solo debut Welcome To Paradise Lost.

According to a press release, Taraka wrote the album’s songs while “living in solitary confinement in a hot Texas gallery with a live serpent in an attempt to return to a pre-internet Eden.” (I love this.) Later on, she recorded those songs with the help of former Prince Rama member Ryan Sciaino and former Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti bassist Tim Koh. Lead single “Psychocastle” is a catchy, fuzzed-out riff-rocker with serious ’90s radio-grunge vibes.

Taraka co-directed the “Psychocastle” video with Matthew Hoffman, shooting on Super 8 film at an abandoned mental institution in upstate New York. In the clip, Taraka rocks out while tearing around the crumbling building. Her snake shows up, too. Watch the video and check out the album’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Once Again”

02 “Welcome To Paradise Lost”

03 “Sad Blue Eyes”

04 “Ride Or Die”

05 “Psychocastle”

06 “Total Failure”

07 “0010110”

08 “Lucifer Exit”

09 “So Happy For You”

10 “Practice Makes Perfect”

11 “Bad Bonezz”

12 “Thank You”

13 “Deep Hollow”

14 “Old Gloves”

Welcome to Paradise Lost is out 10/8 on Taraka’s own Rage Peace label.