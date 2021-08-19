Bartees Strange Remixes Phoebe Bridgers & Illuminati Hotties

Since releasing his debut album Live Forever last year, genre-jumping DC-based Artist To Watch Bartees Strange has covered Samia and Bon Iver and remixed songs by Glass Beach, Homeschool, and Ganser. Dude clearly loves reinterpreting other people’s songs. And now he’s added two more songs to his growing repertoire of remixes.

First up is a reworked version of Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher highlight “Kyoto.” “I wanted to find a way to make this song hit in a completely different way, but still retain some of the big and small moments that make the song special to me,” Bartees Strange explains. “At first I was thinking through how I could use the stems, but the more I got into it the more I wanted to take it somewhere else entirely. Crushing tune, glad I could mess around with it.”

There’s also a new Bartees Strange remix of Illuminati Hotties’ summer anthem “Pool Hopping” out today. IH’s Sarah Tudzin says, “There is no one at this whole dang pool party that could give a better spin on ‘Pool Hopping’ than Bartees Strange. I’m so honored to have found a collaborator and friend in Bartees. Also I’m thrilled that he said yes to adding his style so we can all celebrate Pool Hopping Summer for just a little bit longer.”

Check out both remixes below.

In addition to the Bartees remix, Bridgers shared two other spins on “Kyoto” today by Glitch Gum and the Marias, and you can hear those below as well.