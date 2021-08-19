Gunna – “9x Outta 10”

The Atlanta rapper Gunna has been on the rise for years now, and if he hasn’t become a crossover star like his friend Lil Baby, he’s definitely carved out a lane for his blurry, moody, weirdly satisfying take on trap music. Gunna released the very good album Wunna last year, and he teamed with Young Thug for this year’s Slime Language 2 compilation. More recently, Gunna has shown up on tracks with Internet Money and Polo G. Today, he’s released a new solo single called “9x Outta 10.”

“9x Outta 10” is Gunna operating in his comfort zone — which, for Gunna, means that’s he’s murmuring floaty melodies over a track that sounds the way a lava lamp looks. Past collaborator Taurus produced “9x Outta 10,” and it’s tailored to Gunna’s sense of low-key psychedelic prettiness. Gunna flexes while letting his voice float over everything, and the textures matter a whole lot more than the actual lyrics. Check out the Leff-directed video below.