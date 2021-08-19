dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign – “Memories”

When modern R&B greats Ty Dolla $ign and dvsn released their posthumous Mac Miller collab “I Believed It” earlier this summer, they hinted that it was the first single from a full dvsn x Ty$ album. That album indeed exists. It’s called Cheers To The Best Memories, and they’re releasing it tomorrow. In addition to the Miller feature, the album also includes tracks with YG and Rauw Alejandro. The news of the project’s imminent arrival was paired with another new song, the opener and quasi-title-track “Memories,” which samples Silk’s 1992 hit “Freak Me” and is just splendid. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Memories”

02 “Don’t Say A Word”

03 “Can You Take It (Interlude)”

04 “Outside”

05 “Can’t Tell” (Feat. YG)

06 “Somebody That You Don’t Know” (Feat. Rauw Alejandro)

07 “Fight Club”

08 “Rude (Ty Dolla $ign Interlude)”

09 “Better Yet (dvsn Interlude)”

10 “Wedding Cake”

11 “I Believed It” (Feat. Mac Miller)

Cheers To The Best Memories is out 8/20 on OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Pre-save it here.