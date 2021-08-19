Watch Cassandra Jenkins Cover Eartheater’s “Faith Consuming Hope”

Cassandra Jenkins has covered Eartheater’s “Faith Consuming Hope” for the latest episode of Sounds Of Saving and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline‘s “Song that Found Me At The Right Time” project. The series has previously featured Sharon Van Etten, Bully, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and more. As Jenkins explains:

I was struck by the beauty of the song. I, of course, was just completely in love with the string arrangements. And when I dove deeper into looking at the lyrics, they were talking about some things that I’ve been thinking about deeply through the past probably two years and hit me harder than I kind of expected. The opening line of this song, it’s something that we’ve probably all heard before, which is that the only way out of this is through. It is the main lyric, which is something you might see on like a motivational poster or something, but re-contextualize into this deeper look at what faith and hope are. We think of these words attached to religion a lot of the time. And I think this isn’t specifically talking about religious faith, religious hope. This is talking about a much broader hope and faith.

Watch Jenkins perform the song and discuss mental health below.