MJ Lenderman is Jake Lenderman, guitarist for Asheville indie rockers Wednesday, whose Twin Plagues is one of this year’s best. He also keeps up a steady stream of his own small-scale releases, most recently a pair of EPs this year called Guttering and Ghost Of Your Guitar Solo. Today he adds a third.

Knockin’ is so named because its opener and title track references “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.” But really all of this music references classic rock of a sort, whatever that means to you: the Beatles and the Band, Built To Spill and Songs: Ohia, Pinegrove and Alex G. It’s the kind of high-potential lo-fi I can keep endlessly playing back, and I recommend you do the same, starting below.

Knockin’ is out now.

