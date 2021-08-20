Watch Lorde Sing “Solar Power,” “California,” And “Green Light” On Good Morning America

News August 20, 2021 12:16 PM By Tom Breihan

Lorde’s long-awaited new album Solar Power is out today, and people are mad about it! As the entire music-nerd internet lines up to dunk on the vague self-satisfied mellow rich-kid vibes of Solar Power, Lorde herself is out here getting the red-carpet treatment on Good Morning America. Even if Lorde is mad at all the profoundly lukewarm Solar Power reviews, she’s not going to tell Amy Robach about it.

This morning, as part of the big Solar Power rollout, Lorde took part in the whole Good Morning America concert series, singing three songs for actual fans in Central Park. She wore the bright-yellow wrap situation that she’s been rocking for most of this album cycle — it’s basically become her version of the Phoebe Bridgers skeleton pajamas — and she fielded questions about how she’s not releasing Solar Power on CD for environmental reasons. (Also, she “doesn’t personally own” any CDs.) More importantly, she sang some songs.

On the show, Lorde sang her big single “Solar Power” and her album opener “California.” She also went back to Melodrama to belt out the eternal banger “Green Light.” (God, remember when “Green Light” came out? That was exciting!) Lorde’s endearingly weird stage presence was in full effect, but the real stars of this video were the fans who showed up early enough in the morning to hear Lorde sing. They sang along euphorically with everything except “California,” which makes me think Lorde is going to be just fine. You can watch all three performances below.

Solar Power is out now on Republic/Lava.

