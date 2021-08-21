David Lee Roth To Gene Simmons: “🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕”

David Lee Roth has some words — or rather, some rude hand gestures — for Gene Simmons. When KISS kicked off their End Of The Road farewell tour right before lockdown last year, David Lee Roth was their opening act. KISS resumed the rescheduled tour this week, but this time, the performance painter Garibaldi is opening for them. Upon being asked about Roth’s replacement in a Rolling Stone interview this week, KISS’ Gene Simmons said that the erstwhile Van Halen frontman was past his prime, comparing him to “bloated naked Elvis”:

It bears noting that during Dave’s heyday, nobody did what he did. He was the ultimate frontman. Not Plant, not Rod Stewart, nobody. He took being a frontman way beyond anything. And then, I don’t know what happened to him… something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime. Sneering lips, back in Memphis, you know, doing all that. I don’t want to think of bloated naked Elvis on the bathroom floor.

Understandably, David Lee Roth was not particularly flattered by this comparison. In response, he posted a photo of a kid sticking his middle finger up to the camera with the caption “Roth To Simmons:” — and to make sure that Simmons really got the message, he posted the same exact photo to his Instagram 18 times. See below.