NYC Homecoming Concert Evacuated Due To Hurricane Henri
New York City’s Homecoming Concert on the Great Lawn in Central Park tonight was cut short due to lightning and severe weather ahead of Hurricane Henri’s arrival tomorrow. The event was halted and evacuated in the middle of Barry Manilow’s set, with attendees told to leave and seek shelter immediately. Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, Journey, Jennifer Hudson, LL Cool J, Earth Wind & Fire, and Polo G also performed; Paul Simon, Patti Smith & Bruce Springsteen, the Killers, Elvis Costello, and others were set to play later tonight.