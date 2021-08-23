The Bug – “Vexed” (Feat. Moor Mother)

At the end of this week, producer Kevin Martin is releasing Fire, his first new album as the Bug in seven years, though there’s been no lack of other projects from him in that time. We’ve already heard “Pressure” and “Clash” from it, which had him teaming up with Flowdan and Logan, respectively, and today he’s putting out “Vexed,” his collaboration with Moor Mother, who has a new album of her own on the way.

“I had worked/toured with Camae aka Moor Mother on the ZONAL album ‘Wrecked’, and we subsequently toured some The Bug ft Moor Mother shows together. We found we had a shared taste for musical pyromania, verbal intensity and dropping mindbombs,” Martin said in a statement. “(That and both being rabid hip hop headz with an encyclopedic knowledge of its history, and particular love of Mobb Deep/Wu tang etc…). When I asked Cam if she would use the platform to unleash her frustrations, she replied, all guns blazing with ‘Vexed.'”

Moor Mother added: “Anytime I work with The Bug I am always thinking of the live performance aspect. So I wanted to do something I knew would go over really well in a live setting.” “Vexed” is messy and propulsive and would indeed go off in a live setting. Check it out below.

Fire is out 8/27 via Ninja Tune.