The Bug – “Vexed” (Feat. Moor Mother)

New Music August 23, 2021 11:41 AM By James Rettig

The Bug – “Vexed” (Feat. Moor Mother)

New Music August 23, 2021 11:41 AM By James Rettig

At the end of this week, producer Kevin Martin is releasing Fire, his first new album as the Bug in seven years, though there’s been no lack of other projects from him in that time. We’ve already heard “Pressure” and “Clash” from it, which had him teaming up with Flowdan and Logan, respectively, and today he’s putting out “Vexed,” his collaboration with Moor Mother, who has a new album of her own on the way.

“I had worked/toured with Camae aka Moor Mother on the ZONAL album ‘Wrecked’, and we subsequently toured some The Bug ft Moor Mother shows together. We found we had a shared taste for musical pyromania, verbal intensity and dropping mindbombs,” Martin said in a statement. “(That and both being rabid hip hop headz with an encyclopedic knowledge of its history, and particular love of Mobb Deep/Wu tang etc…). When I asked Cam if she would use the platform to unleash her frustrations, she replied, all guns blazing with ‘Vexed.'”

Moor Mother added: “Anytime I work with The Bug I am always thinking of the live performance aspect. So I wanted to do something I knew would go over really well in a live setting.” “Vexed” is messy and propulsive and would indeed go off in a live setting. Check it out below.

Fire is out 8/27 via Ninja Tune.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bad English’s “When I See You Smile”

    17 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “Listen To Your Heart”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Lorde Solar Power

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Kacey Musgraves – “star-crossed”

    13 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest