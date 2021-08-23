Efterklang – “Dragonfly”
A couple months ago, the Danish band Efterklang announced a new album, Windflowers, with the lead single “Living Other Lives,” which made it onto our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with another new single from the album, “Dragonfly,” a shimmering and dreamy track that finds the band’s leader Casper Clausen duetting with fellow Danish singer Karen Beldring. Check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
03/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
03/29 San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Music Hall
03/31 Portland, OR @ The Old Church
04/01 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
04/02 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
04/05 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
04/06 Toronto, ON @ The Drake
04/07 Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
04/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)
Windflowers is out 10/8 on City Slang.