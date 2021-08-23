Efterklang – “Dragonfly”

A couple months ago, the Danish band Efterklang announced a new album, Windflowers, with the lead single “Living Other Lives,” which made it onto our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with another new single from the album, “Dragonfly,” a shimmering and dreamy track that finds the band’s leader Casper Clausen duetting with fellow Danish singer Karen Beldring. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

03/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

03/29 San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Music Hall

03/31 Portland, OR @ The Old Church

04/01 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

04/02 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

04/05 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

04/06 Toronto, ON @ The Drake

04/07 Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

04/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)

Windflowers is out 10/8 on City Slang.