Insane Clown Posse Plan Farewell Tour Due To Violent J’s Heart Problems

The annual Gathering Of The Juggalos took place this past weekend in Ohio and the Detroit rap duo used the occasion to make a sad announcement. As Loudwire reports, Violent J said that he was suffering from heart problems and would no longer be able to extensively tour.

“We’re gonna do one more tour next year around the world,” he announced to the crowd. “We’re gonna do the United States, and then we’re gonna go to Europe, Canada and Australia. It’s gonna be a farewell tour.”

He made clear that this wouldn’t be an end to live performance for ICP, just that their itinerary would be more limited: “That don’t mean we’re not playing. We’re gonna play every Juggalo weekend, every Hallowicked, every fucking [Big Ballers Christmas Party], every event. We’re gonna do a show somewhere every month — one show a month is our plan … I want to make it clear, making music is not affected in any way, shape or form by anything going on with Shaggy or myself health-wise.”