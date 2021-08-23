Insane Clown Posse Plan Farewell Tour Due To Violent J’s Heart Problems
The annual Gathering Of The Juggalos took place this past weekend in Ohio and the Detroit rap duo used the occasion to make a sad announcement. As Loudwire reports, Violent J said that he was suffering from heart problems and would no longer be able to extensively tour.
“We’re gonna do one more tour next year around the world,” he announced to the crowd. “We’re gonna do the United States, and then we’re gonna go to Europe, Canada and Australia. It’s gonna be a farewell tour.”
He made clear that this wouldn’t be an end to live performance for ICP, just that their itinerary would be more limited: “That don’t mean we’re not playing. We’re gonna play every Juggalo weekend, every Hallowicked, every fucking [Big Ballers Christmas Party], every event. We’re gonna do a show somewhere every month — one show a month is our plan … I want to make it clear, making music is not affected in any way, shape or form by anything going on with Shaggy or myself health-wise.”
Violent J also talked to the audience about his condition:
For those of you that haven’t been to my house, the studio is probably 40 yards from my front door. I noticed walking out to the studio every day, by the time I got to the fucking studio, I was winded. Then when I’d walk up to my mailbox, I’d be like, ‘Oh fuck, I’ve got to take a break.’ What the fuck’s the problem?
We went to the hospital to see what’s going on. They did an ultrasound. The lady who was looking at my heart, we could tell she was tripping about something, but she wasn’t a doctor. The doctors were all tied up upstairs in the hospital, understandably. She told me, ‘They want you to go straight home, get in bed and they’ll call you first thing in the morning.’
They called before the birds even woke up and fucking told me to go to the hospital. They took me in the back and shit, and basically they just came out and told me I have heart failure. That scared the shit out of me.
Here’s the group talking about it at the Gathering: