Flock Of Dimes started off as Jenn Wasner’s relatively low-stakes solo side project, something to do when she wasn’t making music with Wye Oak or collaborating with other artists. But like Wye Oak itself, Flock Of Dimes has grown into something bigger than that — big enough to play on late-night TV, even. Earlier this year, Wasner released Head Of Roses, the new Flock Of Dimes album that she recorded with Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn. Last night, she got together with a bunch of friends and did musical-guest duties on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show.

For the Colbert performance, Wasner and friends sent in a performance video that they recorded remotely, in a beautifully lit room full of flowers and cloud art. The performance was a family affair. All three members of the close-harmony folk trio Mountain Man sang backup for Wasner. Nick Sanborn also helped out, which means the backing band included both members of Sylvan Esso. The other musicians included Bon Iver’s Matt McCaughan and Sanborn’s old Megafaun bandmate Joe Westerlund.

With her friends backing her up, Wasner sang a delicate, percussion-heavy version of “Two,” the single from Head Of Roses. It’s life-affirming to see all these talented people enjoying making music together and getting to do it on TV. Watch the performance below.

Featuring Mountain Man, Made Of Oak, Matt McCaughan, Michael Libramento, Alan Parker, + Joe Westerlund. Once again shot by Spence Kelly and Molly Brock, edited by Spence Kelly, and recorded and mixed by Chris Boerner. Cloud Room Installation and Ice Dyed jumpsuit by River Takada — Jenn Wasner (@flockofdimes) August 20, 2021

Head Of Roses is out now on Sub Pop. Check out our recent interview with Wasner here.