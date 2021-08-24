Irreversible Entanglements – “Open The Gates”

Irreversible Entanglements, the exploratory jazz collective fronted by Camae Ayewa (aka Moor Mother), are about to follow up last year’s transcendent sophomore set Who Sent You? The new album is called Open The Gates, and its title track is out today ahead of the full project’s release in November. It will once again be a co-release between jazz hub International Anthem and indie rock staple Don Giovanni.

“Open The Gates” is also the first song on the album, and it has a busy, expectant, introductory energy that fits well with the bustling city scenes in Cyrus Moussavi’s music video. “It’s energy time,” Ayewa announces. “We arrive. Open the gates. Open the gates!” The command is authoritative, but the mood is lively, not confrontational. Hear for yourself below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Open The Gates”

02 “Keys to Creation”

03 “Lágrimas Del Mar”

04 “Storm Came Twice”

05 “Water Meditation”

06 “Six Sounds”

07 “The Port Remembers”

Open The Gates is out 11/12 on International Anthem/Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.