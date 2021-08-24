Drakeo The Ruler Arrested On Gun Charge

Last year, after spending years in jail awaiting trial on various charges, the influential Los Angeles underground rapper Drakeo The Ruler accepted a plea deal and walked free. The whole saga of Drakeo’s stint in jail is long and byzantine, and it involves Drakeo being kept incarcerated even after he was acquitted of murder. Now, it looks like Drakeo is facing new charges under suspicious circumstances.

Pitchfork reports that Los Angeles police arrested Drakeo on Sunday, charging him as an “excon with a gun.” He’s currently out on bail. During his arrest, Drakeo was broadcasting an Instagram Live video in which he appears to be riding in the back of an Uber with his young son, who is never seen on camera. Drakeo films himself expressing confusion and disbelief while the off-camera police try to get him out of the car. In the video, which was widely shared, we can hear a police officer saying, “I’m going to take you out, and then I’m going to take you to jail.” Later, the cop says, “I’m going to take your kid out of the car, OK?” Drakeo eventually gets out of the car, shaking his head.

Drakeo The Ruler arrested on IG live earlier today after his Uber driver got pulled over for tinted windows.👀 FREE DRAKEO!🔓 pic.twitter.com/SdUwEes35y — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) August 22, 2021

According to the journalist Jeff Weiss, who has chronicled Drakeo’s imprisonment, Drakeo’s Uber was pulled over for having tinted windows, which sure makes it look like someone has been looking for excuses to arrest Drakeo.

If you don't think the LA Sheriff's and the LAPD have been watching Drakeo's every move and IG story since he came home — and listening to every song — I have a tunnel on 2nd Street to sell you. — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) August 22, 2021

Since his release in November, Drakeo has released four mixtapes and collaborated with a great many other artists, including Drake. Drakeo’s most recent mixtape Ain’t That The Truth came out in July.