Helado Negro – “Outside The Outside”

New Music August 25, 2021 9:27 AM By James Rettig

A couple months ago, Roberto Carlos Lange announce his next album as Helado Negro, Far In, his follow-up to 2019’s This Is How You Smile. We’ve heard the smooth and swirling “Gemini And Leo” from it already and today Lange is releasing “Outside The Inside,” a hushed and contemplative wiggle on which he sings about fostering an environment that feels comforting and supportive. “Outside the outside,” he intones on it, imagining something bigger than just himself.

“My family came to this country as outsiders looking for and finding community. People would come to our house and bond through music, food and dancing. They usually began at 8 PM and lasted until 5 AM,” he wrote in a statement. “I found space through music and outsiders finding each other. This is a song about intimate partnerships and long-loving friendships. To be loyal freaks and an outsider amongst outsiders.”

Check it out below.

Far In is out 10/22 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

