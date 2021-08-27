The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

The narratives are already forming. Kacey Musgraves, adventurous star who came up through a Nashville country system where she never felt fully at home, wins an Album Of The Year Grammy, gets divorced, and then makes a breakup album that flirts with the idea of pop stardom. Musgraves herself has had an active hand in shaping those narratives, and those narratives have everything to do with “star-crossed,” the first single and title track of her forthcoming LP. The lyrics lay it out in plain language: “I signed the papers yesterday/ You came and took your things away.” And Musgraves knows that even the gentlest non-country instrumentation is going to come off like a thrown gauntlet, a post-Taylor Swift crossover move. She’s fine with it. She steers into it.



With any star at any level, the narrative feeds into the music itself. It’s not just part of the perception; it’s part of the creation. That’s fine. That’s part of the bargain. But with “star-crossed,” the narrative isn’t the whole story. Because “star-crossed” isn’t just pop-star positioning; it’s also a shatteringly lovely song. Musgraves’ voice is a sunbeam-ray sigh, and it adapts to squiggly keyboards and muted disco thumps just as naturally as it ever fit pedal steel. Musgraves sets the scene for her new album, and she makes sure to clarify that the heartbreak is nobody’s fault. Instead, she turns sadness into a reverie, letting her voice float on a cloud of Spanish guitar and blissed-out Auto-Tune. She sounds free. She’s always sounded free. —Tom