Two years ago, a group of veteran Richmond musicians got together and released a righteously fast and furious hardcore punk EP. The members of Under Attack have been in bands like Municipal Waste, Limp Wrist, and Succession. Together, they make old-school basement-rage music that’s almost overwhelming in its simplicity. Their debut EP Through The Blade was a burner. Their new one Preservation’s Crash is another.

The longest song on Preservation’s Crash is 96 seconds long. The members of Under Attack all know how to play, and they’ve chosen to play the kind of direct, simple tantrums that plenty of teenagers first attempt when they pick up instruments. It’ll only take eight minutes of your life to give Preservation’s Crash a shot, and those eight minutes are a ride. Stream the EP below.

Preservation’s Crash is out now on Three One G.

