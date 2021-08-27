Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Shut Up Dude August 27, 2021 5:34 PM By Scott Lapatine

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Shut Up Dude August 27, 2021 5:34 PM By Scott Lapatine

We got new LPs by Turnstile, Chubby And The Gang, Filth Is Eternal, and Halsey x NIN today. Time to rock out! This kid knows what I’m talking ’bout.

@melissakearney65

When your favourite song comes on the radio in the car! 😂🥁 ##isaackearney ##fyp ##intheairtonight ##philcollins

♬ In the Air Tonight – Still Collins

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  Wilko
Score:46 | Aug 24th

One baby to another said I’m lucky to have met you, it is now my duty to completely drain you…
Posted in: The Nevermind Baby Sues Nirvana, Calling The Album Cover Child Pornography
#9  raptor jesus
Score:46 | Aug 20th

He took the ‘ho’ out of Oklahoma.
Posted in: Kendrick Lamar Shares Update On His “Final TDE Album”
#8  mt58
Score:46 | Aug 20th

So, when you put out the call on a Wednesday for a handful of volunteers to be in a dopey Friday Sidebar bit, and 23 good folks respond, the question becomes: “Who ends up on the cutting room floor?”

Nobody. Not on my watch, anyway. I know the boat may look to be a bit crowded, but on this sea cruise, all are welcome aboard. For all of the good-sport participants, as well as anyone else who just can’t resist a fun factoid, this is for you.
(If you need a higher-res version: https://mt58.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/masternp.png)

A big thanks to all who put up with my tepid stuff. I appreciate being a small part of our weird and wonderful clan. Have a fun weekend, everyone. Please be careful, take good care of yourselves and each other,

… and good on you all.
Posted in: The Number Ones: Roxette’s “Listen To Your Heart”
#7  Decatur Or
Score:55 | Aug 25th

one step closer to all of us fixing wolves
Posted in: Kanye West Selling $200 Donda Stem Player Allowing Users To “Customize Any Song”
#6  Dr. Wizard Dude
Score:58 | Aug 20th

Okay Kendrick Lamar Annihilate My Ass
Posted in: Kendrick Lamar Shares Update On His “Final TDE Album”
#5  Gary O’Stum
Score:61 | Aug 23rd

Everything else aside, adding Pusha T to a group chat with Drake is objectively funny

Posted in: Kanye West Doxxes Drake’s Home Address
#4  meowface
Score:62 | Aug 24th

JFC. If someone sexualizes an image of a naked baby that’s on them. Also this is a person who has profited from this image for three decades.
Posted in: The Nevermind Baby Sues Nirvana, Calling The Album Cover Child Pornography
#3  jojothetakerpart2
Score:66 | Aug 25th

The surviving members of Nirvana meet once a year to decide if Spencer is a big enough deal to remain on the cover of Nevermind.

Posted in: The Nevermind Baby Sues Nirvana, Calling The Album Cover Child Pornography
#2  Scott Lapatine
Score:72 | Aug 24th

Posted in: The Nevermind Baby Sues Nirvana, Calling The Album Cover Child Pornography
#1  you beautiful bastard.
Score:80 | Aug 24th

Posted in: The Nevermind Baby Sues Nirvana, Calling The Album Cover Child Pornography

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  blochead
Score:-14 | Aug 25th

I see Stereogum has no intention of honoring my request to stop trying to make me give a rats ass about Halsey
Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Halsey If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
#4  roland1824
Score:-16 | Aug 23rd

This is a snooze. She makes it sound like she’s the first person to ever get a damn divorce. The film looks like a hot mess and Billie had the better crying album cover this year.

Posted in: Kacey Musgraves – “star-crossed”
#3  prefab
Score:-17 | Aug 23rd

As a long-time reader of this column, Chris, let me say: so is your critical judgment.

Posted in: Time To Go Back To Chvrch
#2  brave maria
Score:-34 | Aug 24th

lol honestly good for him. good for his lawyers.
Posted in: The Nevermind Baby Sues Nirvana, Calling The Album Cover Child Pornography
#1  PapaLegba
Score:-45 | Aug 21st

Liberals who hate Elon Musk are the biggest losers in a big tent of dumb lefties. Miss Anthroprocene is a classic, Grimes shouldn’t have to hear anything from these ppl
Posted in: Grimes Again Defends Elon Musk On TikTok: “Stop Harassing Me On This App”

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  buffalowhig
Score:28 | Aug 25th

If iOS 15 finds this album cover in your iTunes library you’re toast.
Posted in: The Nevermind Baby Sues Nirvana, Calling The Album Cover Child Pornography
Scott Lapatine Staff
Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire”

    14 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Bad English’s “When I See You Smile”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Blame It On The Rain”

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 hours ago

    Kanye West Debuted Donda v3 Alongside DaBaby And Marilyn Manson

    22 hours ago

    more from Shut Up Dude

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest