Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

So, when you put out the call on a Wednesday for a handful of volunteers to be in a dopey Friday Sidebar bit, and 23 good folks respond, the question becomes: “Who ends up on the cutting room floor?”

Nobody. Not on my watch, anyway. I know the boat may look to be a bit crowded, but on this sea cruise, all are welcome aboard. For all of the good-sport participants, as well as anyone else who just can’t resist a fun factoid, this is for you.

(If you need a higher-res version: https://mt58.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/masternp.png)

A big thanks to all who put up with my tepid stuff. I appreciate being a small part of our weird and wonderful clan. Have a fun weekend, everyone. Please be careful, take good care of yourselves and each other,

… and good on you all.