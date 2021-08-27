Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
We got new LPs by Turnstile, Chubby And The Gang, Filth Is Eternal, and Halsey x NIN today. Time to rock out! This kid knows what I’m talking ’bout.
@melissakearney65
When your favourite song comes on the radio in the car! 😂🥁 ##isaackearney ##fyp ##intheairtonight ##philcollins
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|Wilko
|Score:46 | Aug 24th
One baby to another said I’m lucky to have met you, it is now my duty to completely drain you…
|Posted in: The Nevermind Baby Sues Nirvana, Calling The Album Cover Child Pornography
|#9
|raptor jesus
|Score:46 | Aug 20th
He took the ‘ho’ out of Oklahoma.
|Posted in: Kendrick Lamar Shares Update On His “Final TDE Album”
|#8
|mt58
|Score:46 | Aug 20th
So, when you put out the call on a Wednesday for a handful of volunteers to be in a dopey Friday Sidebar bit, and 23 good folks respond, the question becomes: “Who ends up on the cutting room floor?”
Nobody. Not on my watch, anyway. I know the boat may look to be a bit crowded, but on this sea cruise, all are welcome aboard. For all of the good-sport participants, as well as anyone else who just can’t resist a fun factoid, this is for you.
A big thanks to all who put up with my tepid stuff. I appreciate being a small part of our weird and wonderful clan. Have a fun weekend, everyone. Please be careful, take good care of yourselves and each other,
… and good on you all.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Roxette’s “Listen To Your Heart”
|#7
|Decatur Or
|Score:55 | Aug 25th
one step closer to all of us fixing wolves
|Posted in: Kanye West Selling $200 Donda Stem Player Allowing Users To “Customize Any Song”
|#6
|Dr. Wizard Dude
|Score:58 | Aug 20th
Okay Kendrick Lamar Annihilate My Ass
|Posted in: Kendrick Lamar Shares Update On His “Final TDE Album”
|#5
|Gary O’Stum
|Score:61 | Aug 23rd
Everything else aside, adding Pusha T to a group chat with Drake is objectively funny
|Posted in: Kanye West Doxxes Drake’s Home Address
|#4
|meowface
|Score:62 | Aug 24th
JFC. If someone sexualizes an image of a naked baby that’s on them. Also this is a person who has profited from this image for three decades.
|Posted in: The Nevermind Baby Sues Nirvana, Calling The Album Cover Child Pornography
|#3
|jojothetakerpart2
|Score:66 | Aug 25th
The surviving members of Nirvana meet once a year to decide if Spencer is a big enough deal to remain on the cover of Nevermind.
|Posted in: The Nevermind Baby Sues Nirvana, Calling The Album Cover Child Pornography
|#2
|Scott Lapatine
|Score:72 | Aug 24th
|Posted in: The Nevermind Baby Sues Nirvana, Calling The Album Cover Child Pornography
|#1
|you beautiful bastard.
|Score:80 | Aug 24th
|Posted in: The Nevermind Baby Sues Nirvana, Calling The Album Cover Child Pornography
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|blochead
|Score:-14 | Aug 25th
I see Stereogum has no intention of honoring my request to stop trying to make me give a rats ass about Halsey
|Posted in: Premature Evaluation: Halsey If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
|#4
|roland1824
|Score:-16 | Aug 23rd
This is a snooze. She makes it sound like she’s the first person to ever get a damn divorce. The film looks like a hot mess and Billie had the better crying album cover this year.
|Posted in: Kacey Musgraves – “star-crossed”
|#3
|prefab
|Score:-17 | Aug 23rd
As a long-time reader of this column, Chris, let me say: so is your critical judgment.
|Posted in: Time To Go Back To Chvrch
|#2
|brave maria
|Score:-34 | Aug 24th
lol honestly good for him. good for his lawyers.
|Posted in: The Nevermind Baby Sues Nirvana, Calling The Album Cover Child Pornography
|#1
|PapaLegba
|Score:-45 | Aug 21st
Liberals who hate Elon Musk are the biggest losers in a big tent of dumb lefties. Miss Anthroprocene is a classic, Grimes shouldn’t have to hear anything from these ppl
|Posted in: Grimes Again Defends Elon Musk On TikTok: “Stop Harassing Me On This App”
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|buffalowhig
|Score:28 | Aug 25th
If iOS 15 finds this album cover in your iTunes library you’re toast.
|Posted in: The Nevermind Baby Sues Nirvana, Calling The Album Cover Child Pornography