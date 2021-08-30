Watch A Trailer For Todd Haynes’ Velvet Underground Documentary

News August 30, 2021 11:52 AM By James Rettig

Todd Haynes’ long-gestating documentary about Velvet Underground is finally being released in October on Apple TV+ after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It will tell the history of the band and their enormous legacy, through newly-conducted interviews and various recordings and never-before-seen performances. The film will be available on Apple TV+ on 10/15.

Its release will be accompanied by a soundtrack, The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack, that will come out the same day and feature an overview of the Velvet Underground’s discography plus some proto-VU material.

Watch a trailer for the film below.

