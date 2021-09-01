Meek Mill – “Blue Notes II” (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

If it weren’t for one Will Smith, Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert would probably be the two biggest rappers in the entire history of Philadelphia. Meek and Uzi have teamed up on songs a few times over the years, but they haven’t had a big marquee collaboration until now. Today, Meek released his new single “Blue Notes II,” the sequel to a mixtape favorite from 2016, and he brought Uzi along.

“Blue Notes II” has Lil Uzi Vert on the hook, but Uzi doesn’t do a whole lot of rapping on the song. Instead, it’s mostly just Meek spazzing out and talking hard, and Meek is still very good at those things. It’s an urgent track with production, from longtime Meek collaborator Nick Papz, that uses the kinds of noodley blues-rock guitars that used to soundtrack action movies in the ’80s.

The “Blue Notes II” video is a bit of an action movie, too. The whole thing seems to take place at a nighttime dirtbike rally, and it’s got Meek rapping while popping a wheelie on an ATV, something I don’t think I’ve ever seen in a video before. The clip also has a skull-faced biker putting a bag over Meek’s head and dragging him behind a motorcycle, which is a tough beat. Kid Art directed the clip, and Meek is listed as co-director. Watch it below.