Billboards — not Billboard magazine, but actual brick-and-mortar advertising billboards — are a pretty fun way for artists to announce musical endeavors, especially when those artists can be sure that the billboards will be all over social media within an hour anyway. Earlier this summer, Turnstile used a billboard to announce their new album Glow On. Drake has just done something similar on a larger scale. Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy is set to arrive tomorrow, and we don’t yet know the tracklist or anything. But last night, on billboards in different cities, Drake announced some of the big-name rappers who will appear on his new LP.

Drake used familiar language and different artists’ nicknames to confirm their appearances, and he did that in all the different artists’ hometowns. In Atlanta, for instance, Drake’s billboard proclaimed that “Slime, Pluto, Savage, and Baby” — Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby — would be on the album. (Honestly, it would be more of a surprise if none of them were on the LP.) In Chicago, Drake said that “Smurk” — his “Laugh Now, Cry Later” collaborator Lil Durk — would be there. In California, he said that Ty Dolla $ign and Giveon would contribute. In Memphis, it was Project Pat and Yebba. And in New York, Drake teased that “the GOAT” would be on the album. This presumably means Jay-Z, though it would be funny if he was really trying to make a greatest-of-all-time argument about, say, Buckshot Shorty.

UPDATE: Shout out to commenter Orange Juice, who points out that two other Drake billboards have gone up. In Lagos, Drake announces that the afrobeats star Tems will appear on Certified Lover Boy. And in Houston, Drake notes that “the hometown hero” is on the album. Smart money says that he’s talking about Travis Scott, but Houston has plenty of other hometown heroes, including Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and Trae Tha Truth.

We don’t know if these artists will be the only guests on the album, but that’s probably the biggest album-related info dump yet. Check out those billboards below.

Certified Lover Boy is out 9/3.

