Following Last-Minute Cancellation, Bonnaroo Announces Show With Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, & Sylvan Esso

Just a few days before it was scheduled to start, Bonnaroo 2021 was cancelled earlier this week after flooding caused the grounds to be deemed unsafe. Festival organizers have put together a one-off show in nearby Nashville this weekend for those still in the area. It features a few of the artists that were scheduled to perform at the event: Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, and Sylvan Esso. It’ll take place at the open-air Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday night and tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 9AM CDT here.

Bonnaroo has also announced a pop-up shop at the Music City Shop in Nashville to sell merch from this year’s cancelled festival. It’ll be held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. $5 from every item will be donated to Hurricane Idea & Waverly Flood relief efforts, and those that have a Bonnaroo 2021 proof of purchase will receive $5 off their tab. More details below.