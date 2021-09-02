Following Last-Minute Cancellation, Bonnaroo Announces Show With Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, & Sylvan Esso

News September 2, 2021 9:44 PM By James Rettig

Following Last-Minute Cancellation, Bonnaroo Announces Show With Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, & Sylvan Esso

News September 2, 2021 9:44 PM By James Rettig

Just a few days before it was scheduled to start, Bonnaroo 2021 was cancelled earlier this week after flooding caused the grounds to be deemed unsafe. Festival organizers have put together a one-off show in nearby Nashville this weekend for those still in the area. It features a few of the artists that were scheduled to perform at the event: Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, and Sylvan Esso. It’ll take place at the open-air Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday night and tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 9AM CDT here.

Bonnaroo has also announced a pop-up shop at the Music City Shop in Nashville to sell merch from this year’s cancelled festival. It’ll be held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. $5 from every item will be donated to Hurricane Idea & Waverly Flood relief efforts, and those that have a Bonnaroo 2021 proof of purchase will receive $5 off their tab. More details below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “Another Day In Paradise”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul & The Wild Pair’s “Opposites Attract”

    7 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: Kanye West Donda

    4 days ago

    Stream Drake’s New Album Certified Lover Boy

    14 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest