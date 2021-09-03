María Isabel – “Baby…”

María Isabel is an LA-based Dominican-American singer making shadowy, swooning pop and R&B that fits in well with the current wave of post-Lana, post-Billie mood pieces but also makes sense in the realm of Jhené Aiko and H.E.R. Tracks like April’s “Buy Your Own Flowers” show off a casually excellent vocal presence against impeccably arranged backdrops.

So does “Baby…,” the lead single from a new EP called i hope you’re very unhappy without me that’s dropping a week from today. This one’s a bit darker and more cavernous — Weeknd-esque, you might say — and you can hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Left Alone”

02 “No Soy Para Ti”

03 “Lost In Translation”

04 “Baby…”

05 “De Na”

06 “Back of My Mind”

07 “Solitude”

08 “I Loved You”

i hope you’re very unhappy without me is out 9/10 on Warner.