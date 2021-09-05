One of the tracks on Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy has an R. Kelly songwriting credit. (R. Kelly is currently in the middle of a federal trial for sex trafficking and racketeering.) The inclusion of Kelly has, understandably, attracted criticism. Longtime Drake producer Noah “40” Shebib offered an explanation in an Instagram comment as to why Kelly has a credit on “TSU.”

“At the beginning is a sample of OG Ron C talking,” Shebib wrote, through his verified @ovo40 account. “Behind that faintly which you can’t even hear is an r Kelly song playing in the background. It has no significance no lyrics are present, r kelly’s voice isn’t even present but if we wanted to use Ron c talking we were forced to license it. Doesn’t sit well with me let me say that. And I’m not here to defend drakes lyrics, but I thought I would clear up that there is no actual r Kelly present and it’s a bit misleading to call him a co-lyricist.”

“It’s kinda wild because I was just reading ‘Baby Girl’ by Kathy Iandoli and the recounts of some of that stuff is horrific and disgusting,” Shebib continued, referring to an Aaliyah biography that was published recently. “Then I saw this post and just had to say something because to think we would stand beside that guy or write with him is just incredibly disgusting.”

Shebib said more in some replies:

I dont think we even knew about it until the final hours when through clearance we discovered it. At that point it’s about the integrity of the art for the artist and that’s not my place to mess with it. I’m an engineer ultimately my job is to help an artist deliver their vision. There’s lots I don’t agree with and I voice my opinion but I definitely don’t subscribe to all the lyrics. I’m worried about sound and sonics melodies and progressions 🤗😇 that’s my place. […] maybe but most likely his publisher got paid and I assume a lot of those assets are are already diverted, also to be clear, the value of that to him won’t cover his lawyer for a week lol! That song has multiple samples and tbh I don’t think there’s a lot there to go around.