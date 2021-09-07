Tasha – “Perfect Wife”

Three years on from her debut album Alone At Last and a little bit removed from the one-off singles “But There’s Still The Moon” and “Would You Mind Please Pulling Me Close?,” Tasha has announced a new full-length called Tell Me What You Miss The Most. It was produced with Phantom Posse’s Eric Littmann, who passed away earlier this year.

The album features “Lake Superior,” which came out last month and made our best songs of the week list. And today Tasha is sharing another new single, the burbling and smooth “Perfect Wife.” “Let’s find some place we can go out and dance/ You wear your hair down/ I’ll wear my favorite pants,” she sings in the chorus. “On the floor I’ll be stunned every time/ Truth is darling you’re such a perfect wife/ Perfect wife!”

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bed Song 1”

02 “History”

03 “Perfect Wife”

04 “Sorry’s Not Enough”

05 “Love Interlude”

06 “Dream Still”

07 “Burton Island”

08 “Lake Superior”

09 “Year From Now”

10 “Bed Song 2”

Tell Me What You Miss The Most is out 11/5 (digitally) and 12/3 (physically) on Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.