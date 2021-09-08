Francis Of Delirium – “Come Out And Play”

New Music September 8, 2021 4:11 PM By James Rettig

Francis Of Delirium – “Come Out And Play”

New Music September 8, 2021 4:11 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Francis Of Delirium impressed us with their sophomore EP, Wading. Led by the young Luxembourg-based musician Jana Bahrich, that EP had some fearsomely high-drama rock songs that combined a bunch of different guitar genres into a blender. Bahrich has focused in on shoegaze for her next release, a new track called “Come Out And Play” that’s searing and fuzzy and and maudlin.

“I kept thinking about clowns when making this song, I watched Felini’s 8 ½ and the closing scene where a procession of clowns play in a band stuck with me,” Bahrich said in a statement. “I had them in my mind for months, thinking about the way they hid behind painted faces, keeping so much hidden from the audience, and also just how sad they seemed. I wanted this song to feel dark and to have an eeriness that would make sense in the background of some weird art movie about funhouses and carnivals.”

