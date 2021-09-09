“I contain multitudes,” Bob Dylan proclaimed at the start of his 2020 album Rough And Rowdy Ways. It’s a line that virtually only he and the poet he borrowed it from — Walt Whitman — could get away with. Who’s going to argue with Bob? At this point, his body of work is nothing short of monumental, an incomparably rich and wide-ranging oeuvre that defies categorization. Of course, had the Dylan saga come to an end with the 20th century, his legacy would have been secure. But miraculously, the last two decades have seen the songwriter restless and energized, and he’s added considerably to his already well-stuffed canon.

“Love And Theft”, released 20 years ago this week, served as his powerful opening statement in the 21st century, and the LP gave him the momentum needed to continue to bewitch and bewilder listeners through the present day. Like Dylan himself, “Love And Theft” contains multitudes. Here are just a few ways to dive into this kaleidoscopic late-era masterpiece.

“Love And Theft” is a 9/11 record.

Let’s get this one out of the way first. “Love And Theft” was released on Sept. 11, 2001 — and for many, the album is inextricably linked with that terrible day. At the time, several lines stood out as eerily prophetic: “Sky full of fire, pain pouring down” in “Mississippi”; “Today has been a sad ol’ lonesome day” in “Lonesome Day Blues”; “High water risin’, six inches ’bove my head/ Coffins droppin’ in the street / Like balloons made out of lead,” in “High Water (For Charley Patton).” These are all after-the-fact connections, of course, tragic relevance through coincidence. But that ominous feeling is hard to shake.

From the very beginning, Dylan has had a strong apocalyptic streak, a predilection for end-times imagery and an eye for biblical catastrophe — and his work resonates during troubled times because of it. But he has often strived to distance his doom-laden songs from historical specificity, preferring something more timeless. In a 1963 interview with Studs Terkel, Dylan tried to steer his interviewer away from tying “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” to the Cuban Missile Crisis. “It’s not atomic rain, it’s just a hard rain,” he insisted. “It’s not the fallout rain, it isn’t that at all. I just mean some sort of end that’s just gotta happen.”

In the weeks following 9/11, Dylan was similarly cagey when Rolling Stone‘s Mikal Gilmore told him that “Love And Theft” “matches the spirit of dread and uncertainty of our present conditions.” After quoting Kipling (“God help us, for we knew the worst too young!”), the songwriter admitted that “the rational mind’s way of thinking wouldn’t really explain what’s happened.” His only advice? “People will have to change their internal world.” It’s the opposite of an easy answer or a thoughtless platitude, and, like much of “Love And Theft” itself, it still rings true — perhaps now more than ever.

“Love And Theft” is a comedy record.

Looked at from a completely different angle, “Love And Theft” stands as one of Dylan’s downright funniest efforts, its lyrics packed with playful puns, goofy old minstrel routines, and irreverent wordplay. Comedy has long been a part of the man’s schtick; during his earliest coffeehouse days, Dylan’s Chaplin-esque timing, impish sense of humor, and often surreal talking blues songs always lightened the mood amidst his heavier material. His hallowed trio of mid-sixties electric records blazed with a razor-sharp wit worthy of Lenny Bruce, and his interviews and press conferences from this period were masterclasses in comedic misdirection. The Basement Tapes, meanwhile, were often hilarious, with Bob regularly cracking himself and his Band-mates up mid-song.

While that spark was less prevalent in the years that followed (though the songwriter was still known to crack a few groan-inducing dad jokes onstage), “Love And Theft” heralded the return of Bob Dylan, the grinning trickster. Written around the time of the Bush v. Gore presidential election, opener “Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum” felt like a cutting satire of the US’s increasingly moronic political pageantry. “High Water,” which many associated with 9/11, featured the then-60-year-old Bob urging: “Jump into the wagon, love, throw your panties overboard.” “Summer Days” is a riotous litany of swaggering boasts and one-liners set to an relentlessly swinging beat. There’s even a knock-knock joke on “Po’ Boy”: “Knockin’ on the door, I say, ‘Who is it and where are you from?’ Man says, ‘Freddy!’ I say, ‘Freddy who?’ He says, ‘Freddy or not here I come!'”

Dylan likely didn’t mean for the album’s comical side to keep his listeners in stitches, per se. The effect of the humor that runs throughout the album’s 12 songs is to create a uniquely American landscape, one populated by a rogue’s gallery of hucksters, conmen, and bullshit artists. Unreliable narrators wearing any number of masks, hiding behind inscrutable riddles and rhymes. There’s danger behind every punchline. You may be laughing now, Dylan warns, but you’re just as likely to be crying later.

“Love And Theft” is a comeback record.

“You can always come back, but you can’t come back all the way,” Dylan sings at the end of “Mississippi” — and you can’t help but hear the line as a sly dig at the innumerable critics and fans who had written him off at various points over the years. By the dawn of the 20th century, Dylan had “come back” countless times, beloved one year, derided the next in a seemingly never-ending cycle. In 2001, he was still riding the wave of his most recent comeback, the Grammy Album Of The Year-winning Time Out Of Mind, which was a massive critical and (relatively) popular success. It might’ve made more sense for Dylan to blow that goodwill on the next go-round, as he did with 1990’s Under The Red Sky (the much-maligned follow-up to Oh Mercy) or 1985’s Empire Burlesque (the even-more-maligned follow-up to Infidels).