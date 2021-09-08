Andrew W.K. – “Stay True To Your Heart”

On Friday, the mysterious party-rock overlord Andrew W.K. will release God Is Partying, his awesomely titled new album. Thus far, A.W.K. has already shared the early singles “Babalon,” “I’m In Heaven,” and “Everybody Sins.” Today, he’s followed those tracks with a grand, crashing ballad called “Stay True To Your Heart.” The new track has big, beefy, yearning melodies, and it’s possibly to imagine it as a maximalist orchestral pop howler in a different dimension. In this one, though, Andrew W.K. has made “Stay True To Your Heart” into a big, sincere ripper full of keyboard diddles and power chords. Talking about the song, Andrew W.K. says:

What is the most brutal form of positivity? I want to get in there. Being and staying. Being true to yourself isn’t the same as staying true to your heart. They told me all about this when I started forming. Approving the disapproval of others. Happiness. Seriousness. Zones of care — yourself, your family of supervisors, your city of strangers, your bathroom, your basement, your street. What does it mean for me to be not-human? What does it mean for a not-human to possess my party mindset? It’s not appropriate for me to analyze this song in that way. The song is meant to analyze me. And the listener is meant to party.

Listen below.

God Is Partying is out 9/10 on Napalm Records.