It’s Otis Redding Day In Georgia

News September 9, 2021 12:03 PM By Peter Helman

It’s Otis Redding Day In Georgia

News September 9, 2021 12:03 PM By Peter Helman

Today would have been Otis Redding’s 80th birthday. To honor the iconic soul singer’s legacy, the state of Georgia has officially declared the day Otis Redding Day. The Otis Redding Museum in his Macon hometown is unveiling a new collection of Otis Redding memorabilia featuring handwritten notes, never-before-seen photos, and more… and that’s just the beginning of the festivities.

DJ D-Nice, who is receiving the Award of RESPECT from The Otis Redding Foundation, is hosting one of his Club Quarantine virtual parties on Instagram starting at 8PM ET today to celebrate Redding’s birthday. And a series of Otis Redding remixes is kicking off with a remix of “Tramp,” Redding’s 1967 duet with Carla Thomas, by the Australian electronic duo Korky Buchek.

Rhino is releasing new immersive Dolby Atmos mixes for seven of Redding’s hits, and they’re reissuing the 7-LP Otis Redding: The Definitive Studio Album Collection in December. Today, the mobile shopping app NTWRK will feature a special program hosted by Redding’s family through which fans can pre-order the box set with an exclusive poster and limited edition merchandise.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Alannah Myles’ “Black Velvet”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Escapade”

    3 days ago

    raptor jesus Goes To Rocklahoma

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Low HEY WHAT

    2 days ago

    Radiohead Announce Kid A / Amnesiac Reissue With Album Of Unreleased Tracks

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest