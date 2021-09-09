It’s Otis Redding Day In Georgia

Today would have been Otis Redding’s 80th birthday. To honor the iconic soul singer’s legacy, the state of Georgia has officially declared the day Otis Redding Day. The Otis Redding Museum in his Macon hometown is unveiling a new collection of Otis Redding memorabilia featuring handwritten notes, never-before-seen photos, and more… and that’s just the beginning of the festivities.

DJ D-Nice, who is receiving the Award of RESPECT from The Otis Redding Foundation, is hosting one of his Club Quarantine virtual parties on Instagram starting at 8PM ET today to celebrate Redding’s birthday. And a series of Otis Redding remixes is kicking off with a remix of “Tramp,” Redding’s 1967 duet with Carla Thomas, by the Australian electronic duo Korky Buchek.

Rhino is releasing new immersive Dolby Atmos mixes for seven of Redding’s hits, and they’re reissuing the 7-LP Otis Redding: The Definitive Studio Album Collection in December. Today, the mobile shopping app NTWRK will feature a special program hosted by Redding’s family through which fans can pre-order the box set with an exclusive poster and limited edition merchandise.