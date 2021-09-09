Shady Nasty – “PRETTYB0YZ”

Genre-agnostic Sydney trio Shady Nasty, who pull post-punk, post-rock, and hip-hop influences into their impossible-to-categorize sound, are releasing their new EP CLUBSMOKE next month. We’ve already heard “IBIZA” and “R0LL1N’ H1LLZ,” and new track “PRETTYB0YZ” is focused on the Sydney club scene.

“PRETTYB0YZ” is the indefinite renewal of your ticket to the harbour city’s work hard play hard lifestyle,” Shady Nasty explain, sort of, in a statement. “With an endless cosmetic routine, you continue to pump your vape with the same vigour; eternally five years younger than your age, eternally in vogue.”

Listen to “PRETTYB0YZ” below.

CLUBSMOKE is out 10/8 via Royal Mountain Records and PIAS Australia. Pre-order it here.