Aaliyah’s Final, Self-Titled Album Hits DSPs For The First Time

Aaliyah’s full catalog is making its way to streaming services. A couple weeks ago, her sophomore album One In A Million showed up and it managed to debut at #10 on the Billboard 200 charts with 26,000 album equivalent units. (When it was first released in 1996, it debuted with 40,500 copies and landed at #20.) The following week, Aaliyah’s soundtracks to Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds were released to DSPs. Today, her final, self-titled album — which came out 20 years ago this year — is finally available.

The arrival of these albums online has been a little contentious. Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson is the one that set this rollout in motion — he controls the master recordings for most of her catalog and founded her record label Blackground Recordings. But Aaliyah’s estate, who previously announced a different plan to get her music on streaming services last year, says that Henkerson’s deal is “unauthorized.” The estate has not been promoting these new releases.

Stream Aaliyah below.