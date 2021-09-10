µ-Ziq & Mrs Jynx – “The Secret Garden”

Mike Paradinas, the Planet Mu label boss who records music under the name µ-Ziq, has announced a new album called Secret Garden with Hannah Davidson, aka Mrs Jynx. “I’ve always thought Hannah’s melodic sensibilities chime well with my own,” Paradinas says, “and I’ve wanted to collaborate with her for a long time, since [her 2010 album] Shark Carousel in fact, because she’d written some melodies that I wish I had.”

Both artists had recently lost a parent to cancer and turned to music as a form of therapy. “After about ten days we had ten tracks we were happy with,” Davidson adds. “It was exciting to hear what Mike would do with the stems I sent, and equally exciting to see what he thought of my additions to his stems.” Listen to the record’s title track and closer “The Secret Garden,” a warm, lovely little ambient synth reverie, below.

<a href="https://mikeparadinas.bandcamp.com/album/secret-garden">Secret Garden by µ-Ziq & Mrs Jynx</a>

Secret Garden is out 11/19 via Planet Mu.