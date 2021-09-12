VMAs: Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform “star-crossed” Live For The First Time
The MTV Video Music Awards are tonight. Broadcast live from Barclays Center in New York City, the ceremony is hosted by Doja Cat and features performances from Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Oliva Rodrigo, Twenty One Pilots, and more. Kacey Musgraves, who just released her new album star-crossed, debuted its title track during the show, performing in front of an elaborate set including a lot of neon and a burning heart. Watch below.