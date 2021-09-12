VMAs: Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform “star-crossed” Live For The First Time

News September 12, 2021 8:56 PM By Peter Helman

VMAs: Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform “star-crossed” Live For The First Time

News September 12, 2021 8:56 PM By Peter Helman

The MTV Video Music Awards are tonight. Broadcast live from Barclays Center in New York City, the ceremony is hosted by Doja Cat and features performances from Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Oliva Rodrigo, Twenty One Pilots, and more. Kacey Musgraves, who just released her new album star-crossed, debuted its title track during the show, performing in front of an elaborate set including a lot of neon and a burning heart. Watch below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Taylor Dayne’s “Love Will Lead You Back”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Tommy Page’s “I’ll Be Your Everything”

    9 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Stevie Nicks Comments On Lindsey Buckingham’s Firing From Fleetwood Mac For The First Time

    4 days ago

    Phoebe Bridgers Closed Out The First Night Of Pitchfork Fest On A Mostly Solemn Note

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest