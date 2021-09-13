Kohti Tuhoa – “Väkivaltaa”

New Music September 13, 2021 10:10 AM By Tom Breihan

Kohti Tuhoa – “Väkivaltaa”

New Music September 13, 2021 10:10 AM By Tom Breihan

Finnish D-beat ragers Kohnti Tuhoa are among the fiercest and best punk bands in the entire world. The band cranks out frantic, serrated music, and they sing very angrily in their mother tongue. (The band name is Finnish for towards destruction. Kohti Tuhoa play fast, and they work fast, too. Last year, the band released an excellent EP called Elä Totuudesta. Later this fall, they’ll follow that EP with a new four-track effort called Väkivaltaa — Finnish for violence. They’ve just shared the title track.

According to their label’s Bandcamp page, the Väkivaltaa EP includes one song inspired by Killing Joke and by Flux Of Pink Indians’ anarcho-punk label Spiderleg Records. The rest of the EP is fast, intense hardcore punk. That definitely describes “Väkivaltaa,” which has a feral chug that recalls the genre’s early-’80s fundamentalist roots. Check it out below.

The Väkivaltaa is out 10/1 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Taylor Dayne’s “Love Will Lead You Back”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Tommy Page’s “I’ll Be Your Everything”

    9 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Stevie Nicks Comments On Lindsey Buckingham’s Firing From Fleetwood Mac For The First Time

    4 days ago

    Phoebe Bridgers Closed Out The First Night Of Pitchfork Fest On A Mostly Solemn Note

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest