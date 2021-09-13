Kohti Tuhoa – “Väkivaltaa”

Finnish D-beat ragers Kohnti Tuhoa are among the fiercest and best punk bands in the entire world. The band cranks out frantic, serrated music, and they sing very angrily in their mother tongue. (The band name is Finnish for towards destruction. Kohti Tuhoa play fast, and they work fast, too. Last year, the band released an excellent EP called Elä Totuudesta. Later this fall, they’ll follow that EP with a new four-track effort called Väkivaltaa — Finnish for violence. They’ve just shared the title track.

According to their label’s Bandcamp page, the Väkivaltaa EP includes one song inspired by Killing Joke and by Flux Of Pink Indians’ anarcho-punk label Spiderleg Records. The rest of the EP is fast, intense hardcore punk. That definitely describes “Väkivaltaa,” which has a feral chug that recalls the genre’s early-’80s fundamentalist roots. Check it out below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/va-kivaltaa">Väkivaltaa by Kohti Tuhoa</a>

The Väkivaltaa is out 10/1 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.