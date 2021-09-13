Free Jazz Musician Peter Brötzmann Responds To Jimmy Fallon Mocking: “The World Is Full Of Ignorants And Stupidos”

Jimmy Fallon has a recurring bit on The Tonight Show called “Do Not Play,” in which he highlights “some real songs from real bands that I think you should avoid.” A few months ago, he featured a song by the obscure Slint dance-funk offshoot King Kong. And last week, he made fun of The Peter Brötzmann Sextet / Quartet‘s 1969 free jazz album Nipples, joking that it “sounds like a Guitar Center on a busy Saturday.”

Peter Brötzmann, a well-respected German free jazz saxophonist and clarinetist, just laughed off Fallon’s criticism. “We both know that the world is full of ignorants and stupidos, one more or less, who cares,” he told Rolling Stone in an email. “This little snippet I got from friends all over the world and my reaction was laughter. The only thing that annoys me a bit is that this 1969-made piece is a milestone in at least European free music history.”

“I don’t know these American TV shows but I know that it is a serious TV station,” Brötzmann continued. “So after a couple of days I am asking myself, sitting here at my kitchen table, is there something behind, not just an out-of-order-joke. Well… again… who cares.”