Hand Habits – “Graves”

Next month, Meg Duffy is releasing a new Hand Habits album, Fun House, the follow-up to 2019’s wonderful placeholder. We’ve heard two songs from it so far, “Aquamarine” and “No Difference,” and today Duffy is sharing another one, the hushed and still “Graves.” Featuring backing vocals from SASAMI, the album’s producer, it’s a mournful yarn about not falling back into old habits: “Don’t go digging up graves/ Why can’t you just let it lay?” Duffy asks. They say the track “is a secret message to myself, a reminder, a conversation with grief and remembrance. A questioning of my own memory and it’s proximity to understanding closure.” Listen below.

Fun House is out 10/22 via Saddle Creek.