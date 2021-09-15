G-Eazy Arrested, Charged With Assault Following NYC Fight

On Monday, G-Eazy was arrested and charged with assaulting two men outside of a hotel in New York City. The altercation took place last Friday and occurred two days before the rapper was seen at the MTV Video Music Awards. Per Billboard, the 32-year-old rapper allegedly “punched” both men in their faces around 1AM near The Standard hotel in Manhattan. He was released shortly after being arrested and issued a ticket to appear in court.

G-Eazy was previously arrested in 2018 after punching a security guard outside a club in Stockholm. He pled guilty and was sentenced to probation. He recently announced a new album, These Things Happen Too, which is scheduled to be out next week.