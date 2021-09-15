G-Eazy Arrested, Charged With Assault Following NYC Fight

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

News September 15, 2021 3:10 PM By James Rettig

G-Eazy Arrested, Charged With Assault Following NYC Fight

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

News September 15, 2021 3:10 PM By James Rettig

On Monday, G-Eazy was arrested and charged with assaulting two men outside of a hotel in New York City. The altercation took place last Friday and occurred two days before the rapper was seen at the MTV Video Music Awards. Per Billboard, the 32-year-old rapper allegedly “punched” both men in their faces around 1AM near The Standard hotel in Manhattan. He was released shortly after being arrested and issued a ticket to appear in court.

G-Eazy was previously arrested in 2018 after punching a security guard outside a club in Stockholm. He pled guilty and was sentenced to probation. He recently announced a new album, These Things Happen Too, which is scheduled to be out next week.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Tommy Page’s “I’ll Be Your Everything”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”

    20 hours ago

    Phoebe Bridgers Closed Out The First Night Of Pitchfork Fest On A Mostly Solemn Note

    5 days ago

    Drake Has Nine Of This Week’s Top 10 Singles

    3 days ago

    Nicki Minaj Skipping Met Gala Because She Won’t Get Vaccinated

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest