Today, Lindsey Buckingham releases his new self-titled album, his first solo album in a decade — and his first since being kicked out of Fleetwood Mac and all of the ensuing drama. Last night, he went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to celebrate the release, where he played “On The Wrong Side,” which is just one of the LP’s shockingly good early singles. Watch Buckingham’s performance of the propulsive folk-rocker, complete with transcendent vocal harmonies and ripping guitar solos, below.

Lindsey Buckingham is out now on Reprise.