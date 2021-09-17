Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett – “Love For Sale”

Next month, 95-year-old crooner Tony Bennett and 35-year-old crooner Lady Gaga will release their new album Love For Sale, a salute to the Cole Porter songbook. This is Gaga and Bennett’s second collaborative LP, and given that Bennett is suffering from Alzheimer’s and retired from performing live, you have to imagine that it’ll be the last studio album that Bennett releases during his lifetime.

Bennett and Gaga already released their version of “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” and today, they’ve also shared the new album’s title track. Cole Porter wrote “Love For Sale” for the musical The New Yorkers, which debuted on Broadway in 1930. Over the years, it’s been recorded by people like Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, and Elvis Costello. Tony Bennett recorded his own version of “Love For Sale” in 1957. Listen to the new version below.

Love For Sale is out 10/1 on Streamline/Columbia/Interscope.