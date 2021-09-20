Tori Amos has announced a new album, Ocean To Ocean, her first full-length since 2017’s Native Invader. It’ll be out next month. She wrote it while locked down at her home in Cornwall, England.

“This is a record about your losses, and how you cope with them,” Amos said in a press release. “Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognise you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you want to be, the artist you want to be. I realised that to shift this, you have to write from the place where you are. I was in my own private hell, so I told myself, then that’s where you write from – you’ve done it before…”

She continued:

We have all had moments that can knock us down. This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief. That is where the gold is. When somebody is actually at that place, thinking “I’m done”, how do you reach that person? Sometimes it’s not about a pill, or a double shot of tequila. It’s about sitting in the muck together. I’m going to meet you in the muck.

Ocean To Ocean is out 10/29 via Decca Records.