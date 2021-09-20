Efterklang – “Hold Me Close When You Can”

The Danish band Efterklang are releasing a new album, Wildflowers, in a couple weeks. They’ve shared the 5 best songs-worthy “Living Other Lives” and “Dragonfly” from it so far, and today they’re back with a dreamy ballad called “Hold Me Close When You Can.” It comes with a video that was made with photos that their fans sent in to accompany the track.

The video is not about presenting our music in the most impressive and flashy way, it is about collaborating,” the band said in a statement. “It’s something we realize has become a center of how we operate as a band. We want to create together with the listeners and concert attendees, and we keep searching for new ways of doing this.”

Watch and listen below.

Wildflowers is out 10/8 via City Slang.