Carly Rae Jepsen Reflects On “Call Me Maybe,” Released 10 Years Ago Today

Hey, I just met you and this is crazy, but here’s my number, so call me, maybe. It’s hard to look right at you, baby, but here’s my number, so call me, maybe.

Sound familiar? It should! Carly Rae Jepsen’s hit track “Call Me Maybe” was released 10 years ago today. To date, it’s the Canadian pop star’s only single that made it to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Jepsen has been on a whole journey since the song has come out, from the top of the charts to her current position as an underground pop hero.

In a new Instagram post, Jepsen reflected on the track for its 10th anniversary, and she recounted a story about when she overheard people mocking her early music while she was waitressing. “That night before they left I printed off their bill and signed my name confidently in bold letters on the back of the receipt,” she wrote. “I said, ‘Thanks for letting me take care of you tonight! Also, I signed the back of your receipt since I hear you are all such big fans!'”

She continued: “The point is, don’t give up on your dreams, kids. Not three months later ‘Call Me Maybe’ was released and let’s just say I hope that song really annoyed them. Hehe.”

Here’s her reflection:

Later today, she’ll be on Twitter answering questions: