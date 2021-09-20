Watch Guns N’ Roses Soundcheck Previously Unreleased Track “Hard School”

Guns N’ Roses have been back out on the road for a couple months now. In that time, they’ve covered the Stooges and brought out Dave Grohl. They also released a new single, “ABSUЯD,” which had roots back to the Chinese Democracy recording sessions.

Before their show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field a few days ago, the band soundchecked another previously unreleased song called “Hard School,” which also stretches back to the Chinese Democracy days and a demo of which leaked out online in the long gestating period for that album. There’s some speculation that the band is planning to release it as a single soon, buoyed by the fact that Slash himself shared video of them soundchecking the song on his TikTok account.

Check that out below.