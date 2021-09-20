Watch Guns N’ Roses Soundcheck Previously Unreleased Track “Hard School”

Watch Guns N’ Roses Soundcheck Previously Unreleased Track “Hard School”

Guns N’ Roses have been back out on the road for a couple months now. In that time, they’ve covered the Stooges and brought out Dave Grohl. They also released a new single, “ABSUЯD,” which had roots back to the Chinese Democracy recording sessions.

Before their show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field a few days ago, the band soundchecked another previously unreleased song called “Hard School,” which also stretches back to the Chinese Democracy days and a demo of which leaked out online in the long gestating period for that album. There’s some speculation that the band is planning to release it as a single soon, buoyed by the fact that Slash himself shared video of them soundchecking the song on his TikTok account.

Check that out below.

@slash

Wrigley Field soundcheck Chicago 8.16.21 video by @meeganhodges iiii]; )’

♬ original sound – Slash

