Full Of Hell – “Eroding Shell”

New Music September 21, 2021 3:53 PM By Peter Helman

Full of Hell are returning next Friday with their new album Garden Of Burning Apparitions, the follow-up to 2019’s Weeping Choir. The grindcore band have already shared two tracks from the record, “Industrial Messiah Complex” and “Reeking Tunnels.” And today, they’re sharing a third, a 52-second blast of pulverizing death metal called “Eroding Shell.”

“‘Eroding Shell’ is about living in fear of the unpredictable and violent nature of your fellow human beings and the atrocities we are capable of committing when life is boiled down to survival and mob logic,” Full Of Hell frontman Dylan Walker explains in a statement. Listen to the song below.

Garden Of Burning Apparitions is out 10/1 via Relapse. Pre-order it here.

