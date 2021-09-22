Deerhoof – “Scarcity Is Manufactured”

New Music September 22, 2021 2:31 PM By James Rettig

Next month, Deerhoof are releasing their latest album, Actually, You Can. They’ve shared “Department Of Corrections” and “Plant Thief” from it so far, and today they’re back with another one, “Scarcity Is Manufactured,” which originated with the band’s guitarist Ed Rodriguez. He had this to say about the track and its deeper meaning:

Every note I play is Mexican music. This song is a celebration of the community who gave me the confidence to say that out loud, and it’s a call to support each other in embracing our true selves. The anthem’s spirit comes from Ritchie Valens’ rendition of the traditional song ‘La Bamba.’ I was moved by his declaration of Mexican pride and that he did it in his own style. He was able to be his past, present and future, everything at once. I’ve struggled with my identity, being raised by parents who embodied their culture yet pushed me to be more American, hoping to shield me from the racism they endured. I never felt like a ‘real’ Mexican but I also wasn’t seen as a ‘real’ American by many. At our shows, people began to tell me it meant a lot to them that there was someone of Mexican descent playing in Deerhoof. Community gives us the strength to accept and celebrate ourselves in a way that we may not be able to on our own.

Listen below.

Actually, You Can is out 10/22 via Joyful Noise Recordings. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

