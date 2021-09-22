Girlhood – “4AM”
The London pop duo Girlhood’s self-titled debut was one of 2020’s low-key pop pleasures. Today, almost a year after the album’s release, Tessa Cavanna and Christian Pinchbeck are back with a new one-off track called “4AM” that sees them once again artfully merging ’90s soul and R&B with the concurrent beat-driven electronica sounds of that moment. Despite the aggressive tone of the big beat movement, the rhythm here is typically understated and gliding. I imagine Jorja Smith’s records might have sounded like this if she’d started releasing music 15-20 years earlier.
Check out “4AM” below.