Air’s second album 10 000 Hz Legend — aka the follow-up to 1998’s landmark Moon Safari and the album featuring “Radio Number 1,” the song that gave Stereogum its name — turned 20 years old this year. And to celebrate the milestone, the French duo are announcing a deluxe 20th anniversary edition of the LP featuring rarities and demos.

The 20th anniversary reissue, which also comes with a Blu-ray disc version, includes the original album remastered along with the additional bonus track “The Way You Look Tonight,” which previously appeared on the Japanese version of the album and the Everybody Hertz mini-album released in 2002. A bonus CD features live tracks recorded during a session for KCRW and at the Mayan Theater, plus four unreleased demos.

Although the listing only seems to be available on French Amazon for now, Air say that the 20th anniversary edition of 10 000 Hz Legend will be out 11/5. Check out the full tracklist below.