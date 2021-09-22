Air Announce 20th Anniversary 10 000 Hz Legend Reissue With Rarities And Demos

Air Announce 20th Anniversary 10 000 Hz Legend Reissue With Rarities And Demos

News September 22, 2021 1:29 PM By Peter Helman

Air’s second album 10 000 Hz Legend — aka the follow-up to 1998’s landmark Moon Safari and the album featuring “Radio Number 1,” the song that gave Stereogum its name — turned 20 years old this year. And to celebrate the milestone, the French duo are announcing a deluxe 20th anniversary edition of the LP featuring rarities and demos.

The 20th anniversary reissue, which also comes with a Blu-ray disc version, includes the original album remastered along with the additional bonus track “The Way You Look Tonight,” which previously appeared on the Japanese version of the album and the Everybody Hertz mini-album released in 2002. A bonus CD features live tracks recorded during a session for KCRW and at the Mayan Theater, plus four unreleased demos.

Although the listing only seems to be available on French Amazon for now, Air say that the 20th anniversary edition of 10 000 Hz Legend will be out 11/5. Check out the full tracklist below.

10 000 Hz Legend Turns 20

TRACKLIST:
CD1
01 “Electronic Performers”
02 “How Does It Make You Feel?”
03 “Radio Number 1”
04 “The Vagabond”
05 “Radian”
06 “Lucky And Unhappy”
07 “Sex Born Poison”
08 “People In The City”
09 “Wonder Milky Bitch”
10 “Don’t Be Light”
11 “Caramel Prisoner”
12 “The Way You Look Tonight” (Bonus Track)

CD2
01 “Electronic Performer (Live at KCRW, 2001)”
02 “How Does It Make You Feel? (Live at KCRW, 2001)”
03 “Radian (Live at KCRW, 2001)”
04 “People In The City (Live at the Mayan Theatre, Los Angeles, 2001)”
05 “Dark Angel 2.2 – Radio Number 1 (Demo Version)”
06 “Bad and Sad 4.2 (The Vagabond Demo Version)”
07 “How Does It Make You Feel? (Demo Version)”
08 “People In The City LA (Demo Version)”

